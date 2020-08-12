Two Young Indo-Canadian Men Charged In 2019 Crash In Surrey

Nineteen-year-old Vikram Singh Grewal of Surrey, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Twenty-one-year-old Pavandeep Singh Dhaliwal of Surrey, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

SURREY – Two young Indo-Canadian men are now facing charges related to a 2019 serious collision in the Newton area.

The collision, which took place in the early morning hours of July 12, 2019, involved a single vehicle, a white BMW SUV, which left the roadway and struck a Hydro pole in the 6300-block of 128 Street. The 17-year-old female passenger of the vehicle suffered a life altering injury.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team took conduct of the investigation and identified a second vehicle and driver that was involved in the collision. After a fulsome investigation, charges were sworn against the two drivers involved on June 26, 2020:

Nineteen-year-old Vikram Singh Grewal of Surrey, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Twenty-one-year-old Pavandeep Singh Dhaliwal of Surrey, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

In addition, both drivers have received driving prohibitions: 10 months for Vikram Grewal, and 12 months for Pavendeep Dhaliwal.

This collision resulted in a life altering injury for a young woman, and has also undoubtedly impacted the lives of both of the drivers involved, said Sergeant Ian MacLellan, of Surrey RCMP Traffic Services. We want to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be a responsible road user, and avoid high-risk driving behaviour.

Anyone with more information about this incident, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.