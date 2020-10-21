Old And Young Indo-Canadian Men Sought In Suspected Of Sexual Assaults In Abbotsford

Police also searching for an older Indo-Canadian man linked to a sexual assault in central Abbotsford on a bus on October 3rd and they are also seeking a younger Indo-Canadian man (both men are described official as South Asian) for an assault that allegedly occurred in mid August this year.

ABBOTSFORD – Two Indo-Canadian men, one older and the second younger, are being sought for separate sexual assaults that are alleged to have occurred in Abbotsford recently.

Abbotsford Police Department investigators released bus surveillance images of the older man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenaged girl on a B.C. Transit bus.

Police said the incident occurred in central Abbotsford at 6:40 pm on Saturday, Oct. 3.

“The suspect approached the 17-year-old victim as she was waiting at the Bourquin Crescent Bus Exchange,” the statement read.

“The man followed the victim onto bus number 9, where he began making unwanted sexual advances and engaged in unwanted touching. The suspect got off the bus after a few stops.”

The suspect is a South Asian male between 60-70 years of age. He has a white beard and was wearing a blue surgical mask, light blue turban, dark shoes and light coloured thin-cloth shirt and pants.

Please contact Abbotsford Police investigators (604-859-5225) if you have information about this incident, you are a witness, or if you can identify this man.

Meanwhile, Abbotsford police are asking for public help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for a sexual assault which occurred in mid-August in West Abbotsford.

The assault took place in the 32700-block of Chilcotin Drive on August 14th at 2:26 pm. The man, dressed to blend in with maintenance workers in the area, sexually assaulted an adult woman as she was watering her plants.

Investigators believe that the man was waiting for the woman in her backyard.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. He is a clean-shaven South Asian man in his 30s, with short black hair and a slim build. He was wearing work clothing described as a grey short sleeve button up flannel shirt, ripped jeans, work boots and brown oversized work gloves and spoke English with a heavy accent.