10 dead, several hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu

In Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district, two persons died on Friday and a couple died on Sunday due to illicit liquor consumption, officials said.

As many as 10 people including three women died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu, officials said on Sunday.

Six people hailing from Ekkiyarkuppam near Marakkanam in Villupuram district died on Sunday. In Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district, two persons died on Friday and a couple died on Sunday, all caused due to illicit liquor consumption, officials said.

“Currently, more than two dozen people are undergoing treatment and are said to be doing well,” they said further.

Following the incident, Inspector General of Police (North) N Kannan assured proper actions and said that all 10 victims possibly consumed spurious liquor with ethanol-methanol substances in it.

He said that two separate incidents of spurious liquor deaths have been reported in the north zone of Tamil Nadu and as of now police don’t found any evidence of a link between the two incidents but police are investigating from an angle to find any possible links between both the incidents.

“Two spurious liquor incidents have been reported, one in Chengalpattu district and another one in Villupuram district. In Ekkiyarkuppam village under Villupuram district near Marakkanam, yesterday 6 were hospitalised with complaints of Vomiting, eye irritation, vomiting and giddiness. On information, a police team reached the village and admitted ill to the hospital. In this four have died as they didn’t respond to the treatment while two are in the Intensive Care Unit. 33 are doing well with treatment,” IG said while addressing a press conference at Villupuram on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two more people died while undergoing treatment in ICU taking the death count to six in the Villupuram district and the overall death toll to 10.

“In connection with the incident, a man identified as Amaran has been arrested and spurious liquor has also been seized from his possession. It has been sent to the lab to ascertain the presence of methanol in it,” IG said further.

Detailing about the second incident in Chengalpattu district where 4 people died, IG N Kannan said, “In the morning, one case was reported from Chithamur of Chengalpattu district where two persons of a family died. While another person was undergoing treatment in the hospital. Initially, we thought this could be a suicide attempt because of a family dispute but after watching their symptom we suspected it to be a spurious liquor incident.”

“Following this an alert was raised in the area. Later two more were admitted to the hospital with similar symptoms. A total of four people died while the fifth is undergoing treatment. An autopsy has been done and in connection with the incident one accused named Ammavasai has been arrested,” N Kannan added.

He also mentioned preliminary investigation and found that all deceased could possibly have consumed spurious liquor with ethanol and methanol mixed substances which could be the reason for death. “In both incidents, a few accused are absconding and special teams are formed to trace and nab the accused,” he said.

He said that disciplinary actions have also been taken against the officials concerned. “In the Villupuram Marakkanam, 2 inspectors and 2 sub-inspectors have been suspended. Likewise, in connection with the Chengalpattu incident, an inspector and 2 sub-inspector have been suspended,” IG added.