LA Matheson students kick off 2024 Our City campaign

Students at LA Matheson Secondary have kicked off, a city-wide initiative empowering residents to participate in neighbourhood improvement and beautification projects for a cleaner, more vibrant Surrey.

Approximately 80 students took part in this campaign called Our City campaign on April 19, including planting pollinator shrubs and flowers, cleaning up the surrounding school area, and creating ground stencil and fence art.

“The passion and enthusiasm shown by LA Matheson Secondary students in spearheading the Our City campaign for a second year is truly commendable,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “Their efforts in enhancing our community through beautification projects exemplify the spirit of civic responsibility and environmental stewardship. I am proud to see our youth taking proactive steps towards creating a cleaner and more vibrant Surrey, and I encourage all of our residents to get involved.”

Mayor Brenda Locke, along with City Councillors, school staff, students and City representatives gathered to support and celebrate these student leaders. Last year, students transformed an overgrown school pathway connecting to Moffat Park. Now, as part of the second phase, they are finding new ways to make the area more vibrant and engaging.

Since its launch in 2023, over 80 Our City improvement projects have been completed across Surrey, resulting in long-lasting positive impacts. The Our City campaign invites residents, community groups, schools, and businesses to enhance their neighbourhoods.

To get involved:

Borrow a free cleanup kit

Attend a Placemaking Meetup

Apply for a grant of up to $3,000

Start a small project

Borrow a free event kit

Participate in upcoming learning opportunities

Volunteer

Visit surrey.ca/ourcity for more information, tools and resources to get started.