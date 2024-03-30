2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Noir: Special Edition Shines.

Review By Veeno Dewan.

The 2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a compact crossover that slots in above the Mitsubishi RVR and the larger Outlander. It is unique looking design that has been popular for a few years now winning fans with its combination of practicality and value for money. There are a few changes for 2024. For starters, All-wheel drive is standard on all trims now along with a 1.5L turbo engine with 152 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft of torque. A new hands-free power liftgate with kick-motion sensor is standard and a there is slight redesign on the vehicle’s front and rear. Interior updates include a standard 8-inch infotainment screen with satellite radio capability, Automatic climate control and heated front seats are also standard across the line along with a second seat -row USB port in all trims.

For the money, The Eclipse Cross offer good standard equipment level with heated front seats in synthetic suede, a navigation system, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning is also included.

The biggest news is the introduction when it comes to the Mitsubishi Cross Eclipse is the new “Noir” model based on the mid range SE model with added exterior black finish details e to the front and rear skid plates, black 18-inch alloy wheels, larger black spoiler, Black door mirrors and grille with Black “Eclipse Cross lettering on the hood.

The Noir interior offers an updated steering wheel, more black and dark silver interior trim pieces, aluminum foot pedals, dark grey accent stitching on the trim and a Mitsubishi Power Sound Audio with 8 speakers.

The Eclipse Cross is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder unit paired with a continuously variable transmission. Output is 152 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. The Awd Drive system built off Mitsubishi’s rallying heritage a stand out unit.

The 2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross model comes in 5 trim levels ranging from $28,998 to $38,098. The as tested Eclipse Cross SEL Noir Edition has a price of $37,598. plus, freight and PDI at $1,950.

The interior of the Eclipse Cross is sporty and stylish with high quality sued like materials and nice durable trim pieces. Heated front seats are standard in all trims, and the rear perches are also heated on the SEL and GT models. The dash is clear, well thought out and ergonomically designed. The front seats are comfortable and supportive but could do with tad more lumbar adjustment. All round occupant and driver room is good with decent legroom and room to stretch out. The rear seat fold down in the Eclipse and offers 663 L of space in the cargo area.

In terms of safety, driver-assistance technologies are standard, such as automated emergency braking and lane-departure warning, Key standard safety equipment also includes Braking pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, and available adaptive cruise control. Extra advanced features are available on the upper trim levels .

One of the Mitsubishi brands major attractions is the class leading warranty and Maintenance Coverage. It provides roadside assistance,. Limited warranty covers five years or 60,000 miles. A powertrain warranty covers 10 years or 100,000 miles and complimentary maintenance is covered for two years or 30,000 miles.

On the road, The Eclipse Cross’s turbocharged four-cylinder is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). This combination offers decent power and smoothly highway cruising and acceleration. Torque is ample and well portioned out through the tach range. The CVT is responsive and has none of the hesitancy or roughness of many CVTs. It is quiet in operation and offers smooth well-timed ratios. In term of handling, the Cross’s suspension is surprisingly soft and there is some body roll in fast cornering. However, It does not upset the Mitsubishi’s composure but it not an overly sporty ride as you would think.

The highlight is obviously the stellar Mitsubishi’s all-wheel drive system that’s very effective in all terrains and weather conditions. There are driver selectable driving modes for normal, gravel, or snow. The AWD system uses sensors to automatically enable maximum performance calculating parameters such as steering and yaw rates, speed, and braking to apportion torque where needed for maximum traction and grip.

High points are many. A decent equipment specification and reliability, build quality and the excellent four-wheel drive system and warranty. Lows are few – no hybrid variant as yet for start. The unique Noir Special Edition is very tempting with its pizazz. An outstanding family crossover with lot going for it, the Mitsubishi Cross Eclipse is a highly recommended buy.

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Noir Edition priced from: $37,598 plus delivery and PDE.

More info at www.mitsubhishi.ca