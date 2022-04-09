4 Vehicles Collide in Whalley After Occupants Assault Each Other With Bear Spray and Bats

Surrey RCMP is currently investigating an incident that occurred between several parties, in the 13500 block of Hilton Road, in the Whalley area of Surrey.

On 2022-04-05, at approximately 1700 hours, Surrey RCMP received numerous calls of a confrontation between the occupants of several vehicles, culminating in several collisions, and the deployment of bear spray.

Upon arrival, officers located four vehicles that had collided with one another, and several individuals who were suffering the effects of bear spray. No persons were seriously injured in the altercation.

Initial investigation indicates that the altercation stems from an allegation of theft on the part of the occupants of a red sedan. The occupants of three other vehicles confronted the other parties in an attempt to recover allegedly stolen property. During that confrontation several of the vehicles collided, and there is an allegation that some parties produced either bats or golf clubs, and damaged one of the vehicles, while other parties deployed bear spray. All participants in the altercation have been identified, and charges are being considered against several persons. No persons are currently in custody.

The investigation is still in the early stages, and investigators are collecting statements and canvassing for video. Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage in the area of Hilton Road between 1700 hours and 1730 hours, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2022-48755.

If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca