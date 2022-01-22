Advice for Lower Mainland businesses to protect against break-ins and vandalism

VANCOUVER: There have been news stories in recent weeks about a rash of brazen robberies including shoplifting – sometimes in large quantities, as well as break-ins and vandalism of Lower Mainland businesses including smashed store windows.

“Businesses that serve the public are especially exposed to this kind of risk – everything from retail stores to car lots,” said Linda Annis, Executive Director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers and local police suggest there are several measures businesses can consider to better protect their property, their merchandise and themselves.

Many helpful crime prevention tips like the ones below are available on the Crime Stoppers website solvecrime.ca and on RCMP and police department websites.

HELPFUL ADVICE FOR BUSINESSES LARGE AND SMALL

Move merchandise away from windows or remove it altogether from easy access in a retail space.

Have shatterproof (burglar resistant) glass in your windows.

Keep the sight lines to your business clear. Trim shrubs in front and keep windows as clear as possible of posters and signs that can block your visibility.

Add window shutters if your store is in a high- risk area for crime.

Lock valuables in a safe or remove from the premises.

Shred sensitive papers.

Keep a record of serial numbers for valuables, and/or engrave them with a driver’s licence number in case they’re stolen and later recovered.

Check your locks – pin tumbler cylinder locks work well.

Have one key and lock for outside doors and a different key and lock for interior doors.

Re-key your store/business if keys are lost – and ensure you keep a log of who has keys.

Ensure your alarm is working properly.