Bail scam artist strike again, Police appealing to public for info

The North Vancouver RCMP are warning the public, again, about a Bail scam that occurred yesterday.

On January 3rd, an elderly couple was contacted by a scammer claiming to be a lawyer and that their grandson was arrested. In order to make bail, they were told they must pay $ 9000. The victim was asked to attend their bank and withdraw $ 9000 in cash. The scammer then advised the victim that a Bond carrier would pick up the funds later in the afternoon.

Short time later, two females arrived at the victim’s residence to collect the funds. The victim became suspicious of the females and did not provide the funds.

The elderly couple later contacted their grandson who advised them that he was not in jail and did not need to be bailed out.

The suspects arrived in a white BMW. The driver was described as a female with poor complexion. The second female was described as East Indian with big fake eye lashes.

In an effort to further the investigation, RCMP are releasing CCTV images of the suspect’s vehicle in the investigation and asking anyone who may have CCTV or dash of the vehicle travelling in the 700 St Ives Cres in North Vancouver, to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #23-184.

Investigators have determined that the suspects maybe travelling through out different regions in Canada and committing these bail frauds. Similar frauds with the same suspect descriptions have been reported in other provinces and they are currently in the Lower Mainland committing these frauds, said Cst. Mansoor Sahak of the North Vancouver RCMP.

The best offence is a good defence, said Cst. Mansoor Sahak of North Vancouver RCMP. Share these tips with anyone who may be vulnerable, particularly our elderly community who are often targeted by these fraud artists.

How to protect yourself:

Report the scam call to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system or call them toll-free at 1-888-495-8501.

Be careful about posting personal details and names of family members on social media platforms.

Privatize your social media accounts and protect your personal information.

Change your online passwords to be difficult and all different from each other.

Be careful with caller ID numbers that look familiar. Scammers use technology to disguise the actual number they are calling from to make it appear as a trusted phone number.