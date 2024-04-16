Cancer survivor reveals Kate Middleton’s message to him about his illness: ‘She cared’

A man suffering from cancer has shared the message Kate Middleton gave him when he met the Princess of Wales. Paul Philip Roberts, 53, said that his “heart goes out to her” after he learned about Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, explored regeneration-focused initiatives in the coastal town, eventually going to Blackpool Tower. This is where Kate met Roberts.

‘She wished me all the luck in the world’

“I’d just come out of hospital and Kate was visiting Blackpool with Prince William, they were touring Blackpool, and it was then that I managed to chat to her,” Roberts said, according to GB News. “She did a walkabout, William went on one side and she came the other side, she came to my side, and we were chatting for a good five minutes.”

“We were chatting and I was saying, my life has changed, it was so difficult, you’ve got to go through every emotion,” he added. “She basically said: ‘What cancer is it?’, And I said it was stage three and that I had my lung out, and she said ‘Oh my God, that’s awful’ and she said ‘Just keep going’ and she gave us a hug.”

“She wished me all the luck in the world and she listened. She cared, and that’s one thing that struck me – she cares,” Roberts said. “I can feel for her and I have a lot of empathy for her because she’s such a nice lady.”

Roberts said that he somehow suspected that something was wrong with Kate. “I just kind of knew. You know what, I knew. I had an inkling, just looking at the news and social media,” he said. “I think it’s brave that she’s come out, sat down and addressed the world, and she’s put speculation to bed. Now I think she just wants to get on and do her treatment.”

Roberts said that he believes Kate’s cancer diagnosis announcement could encourage others to get checked for cancer. “It’s beneficial to the community and to the world when you think about how many people she might have saved,” he said.

“Always focus on getting stronger. That’s my message to her, is to focus on getting stronger, and take all the support that you can because it’s crucial,” Roberts said. “I just wish her all the luck in the world and I hope she manages to get through it, especially for her family.”