Chinese New Year celebrations at Vancouver’s China Town

Hundreds packed the streets of Pender Street in Vancouver’s Chinatown as the Spring Festival Parade returned Sunday for the first time in three years.This year’s Chinatown Spring Festival and Lunar New Year celebrations were a beautiful showcase of city’s diversity and cultural heritage.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, B.C. Premier David Eby and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim were among the politicians present at the parade in Vancouver.The joy of the first day of the Lunar New Year was tempered with sadness following a deadly mass shooting in California on Saturday that appeared to target people celebrating the same occasion.