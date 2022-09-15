European Union Chief In Ukraine To Discuss “Cooperation” Before Integration

Kyiv: EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday she was in Kyiv for meetings with officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, to discuss closer cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union.

“In Kyiv, for my third visit since the start of Russia’s war. So much has changed. Ukraine is now an EU candidate. I’ll discuss with Zelensky and (Prime Minister) Denys Shmygal how to continue getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession,” she said in a statement on social media