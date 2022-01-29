‘Gehraiyaan’ Track ‘Doobey’ personifies the rush of falling in love

Mumbai: ‘Doobey’, a track picturised on actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s whirlwind romance in the upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’, has been unveiled on Monday.

Written by Kausar Munir and sung by Lothika Jha, the sweet-flowing music of ‘Doobey’ is composed by OAFF and Savera and designed by Ankur Tewari

Speaking of the first song, Ankur shared: “From the onset I knew that the music of ‘Gehraiyaan’ had to be true to its story and allow the audiences to be absorbed into the world of these characters.

“Kabeer, Savera and our lyricist Kausar, have all done a phenomenal job at bringing in the youthful essence yet keeping the intrigue intact! And Lothika’s vocals add the right amount of freshness and intensity to the song.”

Adding further, OAFF says: “It was an incredible experience to work on this film and its music. The adoration that we have been receiving since the first teaser, has been extremely special and definitely humbling.

“With ‘Doobey’, we wanted to recreate the feeling of freefalling; the heady rush of a new relationship, of being in love. Gehraiyaan truly a special album for each of us and we’re really hoping the audience enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Alongside Deepika and Siddhant, the film also features Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.