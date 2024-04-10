Indian-American teen student found after going missing in US

Another Indian American student sparks concern amid the growing list of missing individuals in the US after went missing earlier Tuesday and was later found that day, according to Frisco Police.

Police were initially looking for a 17-year-old girl, named Ishika Thakore, who left her house on Monday night and hasn’t been seen since. They later posted on X(initially Twitter), “LOCATED – The 17-year-old who was the subject of our Critical Missing Alert from earlier today has been located. We’d like to thank everyone for the offers of assistance and words of support.”

Early police statement reveals that Ishika was last spotted in Frisco, Texas, on Monday, April 8th, at 11:30 PM. She left her home on Brownwood Drive dressed in a black long-sleeve shirt paired with red/green pajama pants. “She is approx 5’4” and 175 lbs, last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve t-shirt and red/green pajama pants,” the police statement reads.

This incident adds to the growing list of Indian-American students who have recently been reported missing or mysteriously died across the country.

Last week another Indian-origin student Uma Satya Sai Gadde, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio, the investigation into his death is underway.

On many occasions, the local community mentioned that student safety in India is a top priority, and the recent figure of eleven reported cases this year only second the concern. With more and more fatalities, it has fueled fears regarding the ones across the Atlantic’s welfare.

In two cases: first, A 34-year-old Indian dancer who was killed in St. Louis, Missouri and second, A 23-year- old student studying in India whose body was found in Indiana, hence, to add, an Indian 41-year-old professional received a critical injury in foiling an attack in Washington.