Inter-faith conference on peace and harmony organized by Khalsa Diwan Society

By Zile Singh

The world is inhabited by billions of people practicing different faiths. November 15, 2022, was the Day of Eight Billion people in the world. Out of this population, Christians represent about 32%; Muslims – 23%; Hindus- 15% and Buddhists- 7%. Sikhs, Jains, Taos, Bahais, and others are just 1%. It is worth noting that 16% of the world population has no religious affiliation. It is the third largest group after Christianity and Islam. By 2050, the world population is projected at 9.7 billion. By then, Canada would have 50 million.

From the very beginning, the world has gone through many upheavals – natural and unnatural. By the count of casualties, humanity has suffered more by the hands of man than by natural or God-inflicted ferocities. After judging the devastation of the Second World War, the United Nations was established to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war. One of its purposes is to achieve international co-operation in solving international problems, by promoting and encouraging respect for human rights and for fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language, or religion. Man, however, has remained unsuccessful in his endeavors. One can witness chaos all around. There is violence galore in the name of race, sex, language, and religion.

An Inter-faith gathering was organized by the Khalsa Diwan Society, Ross Street, Vancouver on November 3, 2023, from 6 to 8 pm at the Museum building adjacent to the Main Gurudwara Saheb. The program was initiated by reciting (Ek noor te sab jag upjaya, kaun bhalle kau mande —-), a hymn from Guru Granth composed by Saint Kabir.

Representatives from Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sikhism spoke about peace and harmony. Islam was represented by an Ahmadi, a Sufi, a Bahai and an Ismaili speaker. Hinduism was represented by a Hindu priest and a Brahma Kumari. Buddhism by a Tibetan Buddhist monk and Christianity by a Christian. Sikhism, of course, by the head priest of the Gurudwara.

All the speakers emphasized the importance of hope, harmony, compassion, co-operation, justice, love, non-violence, pluralism and understanding as inscribed in their holy scriptures. Hundreds were in attendance mainly from the Sikh community.

Today, it is not only the Inter-faith crisis, but Intra-faith disharmony that is spreading like wildfire. None of the major religions could keep as one unit but proliferated into several different sects committing atrocious acts against one another.

It is a matter of appreciation that leaders of different religions at least shared one stage during the inter-faith gathering. However, it would have been a step forward if this programme had been held while sitting in the Main Hall of Gurudwara in front of Guru Granth Saheb. Next time, it could also be organized in a Church, in a Mosque or any other place of worship. It would set as an example of harmony if everyone would bow to each other’s deity and invite each other to their houses for a meal and family get-to-gather. The children should be permitted to have interfaith and intra-faith marriage. The other communities also must be encouraged to attend such events.

Let us come out of all the existing systems of faith, whether Inter or Intra, and live with universal principles of love, compassion, and service to others. Let us bridge the gap created by different faiths.

Inter-faith peace and harmony should become a continuously unfolding reality. The journey of inter-faith is not a race, but a marathon of love and compassion. Any person, a theist or atheist, who believes in life is worthy of respect.