Kangna Sharma’s New Punjabi Track With Sukshinder Shinda Will Make You Groove

Kangna Sharma, who has earned immense love with her Bollywood and Punjabi ventures. Now she has made her audience crazy with the latest song ‘Class’ which is out now on Sukshinder Shinda YouTube Channel. The song features Sukshinder Shinda and Kangna Sharma. The song hit the music chart and already created a buzz in the industry. Sukshinder Shinda and Kangna Sharma’s latest song ‘Class’ is a track with modern twists.

Kangna Sharma took to her social media handle and posted a glimpse of the song. She wrote, hey guys song is Out Now. Talking about her song and pairing with the singer, she said “ Sukshinder is an extremely soft-spoken person and very sweet. I think I definitely found a friend in him and it didn’t feel like I was meeting him for the first time for the shoot. It was such a comfortable atmosphere on the set.”

Coming to the credits of the song, the song is sung by Sukshinder Shinda, Feat by Gurlez Akhtar, Rap by 5iveSkilla and lyrics by Deep Arraicha.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkX3pLUd6jg