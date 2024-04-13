Lanad Rover Range Rover P530 V8: Pomp and Style personified!

Auto review by Veeno Dewan

The Range Rover has long been the gold standard by which luxury SUVS are judged. Its all there; the good looks and classic profile, the off-road prowess- the luxury, and of course the connection to the rich and upper class.. Nothing says you have arrived than a stealthy Range Rover!. For 2024 the Land Rover Range Rover continues to ooze style from every body panel. The luxury interiors meanwhile can be customized and arranged to seat four, five, or seven depending on configuration and wheelbase.

New changes for 2024 include mild exterior updates, a new 13.1-inch curved infotainment display with Land Rover’s latest Pivi Pro interface. A rear-seat entertainment system with dual 11.4-inch displays is available, as is a Meridian stereo system with multiple speakers and noise-canceling technology embedded into the headrests. There are new bespoke customization options and a choice of leather or synthetic interior trim.

Range Rover has never compromised it off-road ability and offers four-wheel drive. height-adjustable air suspension, a new four-wheel steering, system and a full complement of off-roading aids and a new cruise control mode for off-roading. The 2024 Range Rover receives engine upgrades as well and offers a choice of six units in Canada. We Tested the P530 Long Wheel base (LWB) Autobiography model with the 4.4L twin-turbo V8, producing 523 horsepower and 533 lb-ft of torque. The transmission is a an 8-speed unit with All- Wheel Drive as standard.

Features on our fully loaded 2024 P530 Autobiography Range Rover include a superb looking aniline leather interior a larger touchscreen, massaging seats, 1,600-watt Merdian sound system, headrest-mounted speakers, four-zone climate control, camera mirror, , and rear entertainment system. The pricy SV models offer even more personalization such as a power operated table, and a wine cooler complete with glasses! Rear seat occupants in the Long Wheel base version can have two 11.4-inch high-def screens for the rear riders and executive lounger type seats with leg rests that can be fully extended. Both the regular- and long-wheelbase five-seater models can tow up to 7,716 lbs. For Canada, the 2024 Range Rover Canadian Pricing starts for a standard-wheelbase models at $129,950 for the P400 SE; and up to $267,450 for the uber luxuryP615 SV.

Long-wheelbase models with five-passenger seating start at $193,750 for the P530 Autobiography; and $267,450 for the P615 SV. Long-wheelbase with seven seats begins at $158,550 for the P530 SE; and $194,050 for the P530 Autobiography.

Inside, the 2024 Range Rover competes with the very best. The cabin features a high-quality premium interior with elegant design elements There are custom details, superb comfortable seats with heating and cooling functions plus good ergonomics all round. The seats and trim was finished in a very rich deep leather finish that’s incredibly understated and classy. The centre console hides a large movable storage area, along with a cooled compartment. The rear compartment is fairly roomy and passengers can also enjoy a rear seat entertainment system.

The fist two seat rows are spacious, but full-size adults will find the third row cramped. The Long wheel base model may be pricy, but it offers the total luxury experience, a more refined comfortable ride which features limo – like levels of legroom. The trunk is generous and still offer the iconic split tailgate. The interior detailing, materials , fit, and finish is just superb.

On the road, the wonderful hushed silky ride is a stand out feature thanks to the adaptive air suspension system. There is very little body roll and a stable planted feel. The V8 engine offers plenty of creamy refined power delivery. Steering is well calibrated and delightfully responsive. The ride is good all-round and is only upset by the harshest of bumps due to the optional larger 23-inch wheel and tire combinations. There is also a rear-wheel-steering system to help in tracking and low speed turning. The air suspension can also raise or lower the vehicle, providing 274 mm of ground clearance. Off -road trail performance is also enhanced with Terrain Response, hill descent and other aids. Still, the Range Rover prefers to be driven leisurely in pomp and style and deliver that extremely comfortable and refined ride.

Downsides are few, the Range Rover is already an expensive proposition and becomes even more so when you start ticking option boxes. However, the Range Rover signifies the very best in British luxury, style understatement and elegance. The one to get when you’ve made it!

2024 Land Rover Range Rover priced from $129,950 – $267,450.

P530 Autobiography model as tested $202,145 including options and delivery.

More info at www.landrover.ca