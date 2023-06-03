Media Waves Live launches New Radio 106.9 MY FM

Media Waves Live, a prominent media organization, celebrated the grand inauguration of its new radio station, 106.9 MY FM, with an exclusive ceremony held at the exquisite Reflections Banquet Hall on June 1. The event witnessed a gathering of distinguished dignitaries from various fields, marking a significant milestone for the media industry in the Lower Mainland.

With the launch of 106.9 MY FM, the organization aims to offer a diverse range of programming, including music, news, talk shows, and community-focused initiatives.

The event commenced with a warm welcome extended by Ms. Ashiana Khan, the CEO of Media Waves Live, who expressed her gratitude to the esteemed guests for their presence and support. She emphasized the station’s vision to become a trusted source of entertainment and information for the Lower Mainland region.

Among the dignitaries present were prominent personalities from various fields, including government officials, business leaders, renowned artists, and community advocates. Their collective presence demonstrated the significance of Media Waves Live’s new venture and their acknowledgment of the organization’s role in serving the community.

The inauguration ceremony featured speeches highlighting the potential of 106.9 MY FM in fostering local talent, promoting cultural diversity, and encouraging community engagement. The speakers lauded Media Waves Live’s commitment to providing a platform for voices that reflect the region’s rich tapestry of cultures and traditions.

The event also witnessed a glimpse of the diverse programming that 106.9 MY FM will offer, with live performances by local artists showcasing the station’s dedication to promoting emerging talent. The guests were treated to a delightful musical ensemble, capturing the essence of the station’s commitment to delivering an exceptional listening experience.

Media Waves Live expresses its heartfelt appreciation to all the dignitaries, guests, and attendees who graced the inauguration event of 106.9 MY FM. The organization looks forward to building strong partnerships, fostering community connections, and delivering exceptional radio programming that resonates with the diverse population of the Lower Mainland.