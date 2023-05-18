New feud? Kate Middleton has ‘tension’ with Camilla, royal expert says

The royal author said that the tensions put King Charles in a “dangerous position”.

Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales was “angry” with Camilla at the time of the coronation owing to which she did not curtsy to the new Queen, a royal expert claimed. Royal author Tom Bower said that Kate’s lack of a curtsy showed signs of tension with her step mother-in-law.

“If you look at the Coronation footage, as the King and Queen leave the thrones and head for the exit of Westminster Abbey, you’ll see that everyone bows and curtsies to the King and no one moves a limb, a muscle, when Camilla passes. And that’s because they were angry with her. No one moves,” Tom Bower said.

He continued: “Kate and William were angry too. That anger went right through that small part of the congregation by the throne, at the centre of Westminster Abbey. And in that moment it was absolutely noticeable to those people who had been excluded that nobody – let alone Kate – curtsied to Queen Camilla.”

The royal author alleged that Camilla “brought twenty Parker Bowles’ to the coronation and there were four Middleton’s”.

“And what was even more noticeable was at the Windsor concert the following day William makes no reference to Queen Camilla. So there is a tension there,” he said.

The author said that the tensions put King Charles in a “dangerous position”, suggesting that, this was why Camilla “disappeared” from the public eye.

Kate, Prince William and their two younger children- Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – sat on the front row at the Abbey while their eldest child Prince George, acted as one of the King’s four Pages of Honour.

Three of Camilla’s grandsons also all shared George’s role.