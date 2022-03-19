Rajesh Vora photographs of rooftop sculptures in Punjab shown for first time outside of India

Surrey, BC – This spring, Surrey Art Gallery is hosting the photography exhibition Rajesh Vora: Everyday Monuments from April 9 to May 29. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, April 9 at Surrey Art Gallery, beginning with Rajesh Vora’s artist talk at 6:30 p.m., moderated by guest curator Keith Wallace, and followed by a reception at 7:30 p.m. with music by Aanam from Tala Collective. The Gallery is open Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. As of April 24, the Gallery will also be open on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Mumbai-based photographer Rajesh Vora documents domestic sculptures mounted on rooftops in the northwestern Indian state of Punjab that tell a story of identity, diaspora, family, and culture. Made from rebar, wire mesh, cement, and paint, many of these intriguing objects serve as functional water tanks.

This phenomenon is distinct to Punjabi villages, gaining popularity in the 1980s. At that time, local artists precast these sculptures from a mould that usually took the form of airplanes, falcons, and footballs. Over the years, artists have custom fabricated the sculptures for each homeowner, resulting in more diverse and elaborate works of art. Visitors will see more than one hundred of these sculptures in Rajesh Vora: Everyday Monuments. Birds, soccer balls, airliners, automobiles, army tanks, weightlifters, pressure cookers, lions, and horses are among the varied objects.

While Greater Vancouver has a Punjabi population established more than a century ago, it was during the latter half of the twentieth century that an increasing number of Punjabi villagers migrated to other parts of the world. Canada was one of their chosen destinations. Many return to India for seasonal visits, keeping close ties with families remaining in the villages and helping to finance the making of these houses. The houses themselves are an intricate mix of various styles, genres, and historical periods. Several stories high, they signal a shift from the traditional one-story courtyard-style house. Together, the unique houses with their rooftop embellishments break with conventional design boundaries. They show how art, architecture, and everyday life meld together. Vora’s photographs are an important record of this cultural expression of the Punjab that is all but unknown beyond India.

The sculptures installed on top of the houses are emblems of pride. They often represent personal and commemorative family symbols. For example: My grandfather had the first tractor in the village; my son is a weightlifter; we took Air Canada to reach our new home; we bought a Maruti car; my father was in the Indian army. These anecdotes reveal that these domestic sculptures are more than an artistic or architectural phenomenon. They tell a diasporic story that has echoes around the world.

“Rajesh Vora has visited close to 150 Punjabi villages since 2014 to document these amazing sculptures,” notes Keith Wallace, curator of this exhibition. “With Surrey being the hub of BC’s Punjabi population, Surrey Art Gallery is the natural location to exhibit his photographs.”

Rajesh Vora: Everyday Monuments is guest curated by Keith Wallace and is made possible with financial support from the Hamber Foundation, Hari Sharma Foundation, and Zheng Shengtian Art Foundation. South Asian Studies Institute is a community partner. This exhibition is part of the 2022 Capture Photography Festival Selected Exhibition Program.

Related to this exhibition is an online tour with Keith Wallace in conversation with Satwinder Bains, Director of the South Asian Studies Institute at the University of the Fraser Valley, that will be released on the Gallery’s YouTube channel on April 30.

Other exhibits at Surrey Art Gallery this spring include Art by Surrey Elementary Students (until May 1) and ARTS 2022, a juried exhibition organized by the Arts Council of Surrey and Surrey Art Gallery that shows a range of works from traditional paintings to electronic media (May 7–July 24).