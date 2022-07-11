Sri Lanka crisis deepens, protesters storm President’s house

Thousands of protestors in Sri Lanka broke into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence in Colombo on Saturday. People from all over the country marched in to the capital city shouting slogans like “Gota go home” and broke through the police barriers storming onto the president’s residence and office

The island-nation is facing the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. The country is struggling under severe foreign exchange shortage and soaring inflation, which is expected to hit 70% in the coming months. Essential items like food, medicine and fuel are short in supply with large swathes of the country facing prolonged power cuts. In this picture, protesters, many carrying Sri Lankan flags, gather outside the President’s office in Demonstrators have been protesting against the government’s failure to protect the nation from the economic crisis. Much of the anger for the nation’s economic woes has been directed at President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, Mahinda, who he appointed to be prime minister, but dismissed in May. The photograph shows the demonstrators celebrating after entering the Presidential Secretariat

The police had imposed a curfew in Colombo on Friday night but withdrew it on Saturday morning as objections were raised by lawyers and opposition politicians who called it illegal.

As tens of thousands of people marched on the streets of Colombo on Saturday, the police were unable to quell the protests, even as they deployed tear gas and water cannons, Sri Lanka’s Daily Mail reported. At least 30 people, including two policemen, were injured in clashes between security personnel and protesters, said news agency PTI.

Demonstrators celebrate after entering the President’s House during a protest, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 9, 2022.

According to Sri Lanka’s defence Ministry sources, President Rajapaksa was removed from the official residence on Friday for his safety. In this screengrab obtained from a social media video on July 9, protestors celebrate during the protest inside the President’s House in Colombo

Facebook livestreams and video footage of protestors from inside the President’s house show hundreds of people packing into rooms and corridors, while some taking a dip in the palace pool.

Meanwhile, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for an emergency meeting of the party leaders to discuss the situation on Saturday his office said in a statement. He has also requested the speaker to summon the parliament. According to sources, Wickremesinghe has also been moved to a secure location.