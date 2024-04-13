Surrey RCMP seeking witness in Guildford Mall incident

To identify a witness in an ongoing investigation, Surrey RCMP is asking the witness to come forward and contact police.

On March 17, 2024, two Surrey Police Service officers were making foot patrols at the carnival near 152 Street and 104 Avenue when they received a report of a man with a gun. Officers located the man who fled when approached.

One of the officers discharged their firearm, striking the suspect man. Medical assistance was provided and he was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Nobody else was injured. The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident.

Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit is conducting a parallel investigation into the report of the man with a gun, and is asking the individual who reported this to police to come forward and provide further information.

Between 9:45 pm and 9:50 pm, the witness approached a Surrey Police Service officer on the east side entrance of Guildford Mall, which is close to the Forever 21 clothing store. The witness is described as a heavy-set, middle age South Asian man, who spoke Punjabi and English. He is approximately 5’8 and was clean-shaven.

If you are the witness who reported this incident to police, we want to hear from you. If anyone else in the community has any information and may have been a witness to this incident, call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-37949.