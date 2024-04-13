TradeUpBC: one-stop shop with information about trades-training opportunities

Tradespeople in British Columbia now have access to new and specialized training opportunities through TradeUpBC, an online hub that supports experienced trades professionals and employers. TradeUpBC is a one-stop shop with information about trades-training opportunities available at public post-secondary institutions around B.C., including professional development offerings, micro-credentials and short-term training. Experienced or certified tradespeople can visit the TradeUpBC website for course offerings in a variety of sectors, including construction trades, environmental trades, hair and cosmetics, hospitality, manufacturing, maritime trades and transportation trades. For a full list of participating post-secondary institutions and course offerings, visit: https://www.tradeupbc.ca/