Traffic congestion relief coming to Highway 99 in Surrey

SURREY, BC: B.C. announced that improvements to the Highway 99/32nd Avenue Interchange in Surrey to make travel to and from South Surrey and White Rock safer and more efficient, are coming.

“These improvements will help make it easier for people travelling to and from South Surrey and White Rock,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This interchange is a major connection point, and by improving the flow of traffic we’ll reduce commuters’ travel times and keep Highway 99 travellers moving safely and smoothly.”

An extension of the Highway 99 southbound exit ramp to 32nd Avenue will prevent the traffic queue from backing up onto the highway, making it safer for drivers. Improvements also include a new traffic lane on the Highway 99 entry and exit ramps to improve merging and add room for vehicles.

Travel lanes on the 32nd Avenue diversion under Highway 99 will be reconfigured and an additional westbound lane will be added. As well, a protected multi-use pathway will be added to the south side of 32nd Avenue under Highway 99 to improve active transportation connections in the region.

A contract valued at $14 million has been awarded to LaFarge Canada Ltd. Construction began in late September, with completion in spring 2023.

During construction, drivers can expect lane closures and a reduced speed limit through the project area. For updates, check: DriveBC.ca (https://DriveBC.ca)