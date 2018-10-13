The Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society (PICS) held its Annual Fundraiser – Friends of PICS Gala on Saturday, October 6th at Mirage Banquet Hall in Surrey. The fundraiser was held to raise funds and awareness of our project Diversity Village, a culturally sensitive “complex-care” or “long-term care” facility to meet the needs of seniors in Surrey. VIP guests included John Horgan, Premier of BC, Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defense, MP’s and many MLA’s, Ministers and Councillors. With more than 700 friends of PICS attending the event held at Mirage Banquet Hall in Surrey, PICS Society was able to raise over $100,000. Keynote speaker John Horgan, Premier of BC reminded the audience about how PICS started with just $80 and also praised PICS’s initiatives to recognize the need in the community, he said “It’s just a delight to be here to celebrate all that PICS has done and will do going forward… Diversity Village is a vision that makes sure that our valued citizens are getting the care they need and deserve… I am fiercely proud to stand here today to support PICS.” The land procured for PICS Diversity Village passed the Third reading at the Surrey Council on January 22nd following a public hearing and has been rezoned, subdivided, and redesignated as Multiple Residential.