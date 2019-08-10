South Asian Man Sought In Surrey Sex Assault

The man is described as South Asian, approximately 30-years-old, with a medium build, wearing a head scarf, grey shirt, and black shorts.

SURREY – Despite much publicizing of a South Asian (possibly turbaned as he had his head covered with a cloth) man who allegedly committed a sex assault in Surrey, the police has not been able to catch the predator.

Surrey RCMP is requesting help from the public to identify the suspect in a sexual assault which occurred in Newton in mid-July.

At approximately 9:00 pm, on July 16, 2019, a woman was gardening in her front yard in the 6100-block of 138 Street when an unknown man in a white Jaguar sedan pulled into her driveway and approached her to ask for directions. After speaking briefly, the man groped the woman before getting back into his car and driving away.

Police released a photo of the man and the car, and are asking anyone with information that can help to identify him to call Surrey RCMP.

The man is described as South Asian, approximately 30-years-old, with a medium build, wearing a head scarf, grey shirt, and black shorts.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.