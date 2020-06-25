Veteran Toronto Cop, South Asian Men Among 10 Charged Sexual Exploitation Of 16-Year-Old Girl

Aryan Khemka, 19, Mohammad Ahmadi, 35, Sayad Jalai, 27, Feiya Liu, 29, Paul Pochmurski, 45, Angel Pina Sanchez, 36, Dragomir Popovic, 41, Austin Morden, 27, and Michael Yimer, 29, are charged with the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl.

TORONTO -A number of South Asian men and a veteran Toronto police constable are among 10 people charged in sexual exploitation investigation.

Aryan Khemka, 19, Mohammad Ahmadi, 35, Sayad Jalai, 27, Feiya Liu, 29, Paul Pochmurski, 45, Angel Pina Sanchez, 36, Dragomir Popovic, 41, Austin Morden, 27, and Michael Yimer, 29, are charged with the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl.

Constable Peter Roberts, 49, of Toronto — an 11-year Toronto Police Service member with 51 Division — was arrested along with nine men named above in the conclusion of Project One-Six, an effort to locate men who purchased sexual services from the victim in the Pape Ave. and Cosburn Ave. of East York.

All the men are accused of obtaining sexual services for consideration from persons under 18 and will appear in court on June 24.

The TPS Human Trafficking Team began their investigation into the exploitation in Nov. 2019.

Anyone with information should call police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers.