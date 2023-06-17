TARANNUM THIND PRESENTS CHAI WITH T PODCAST

South Asian media personality, Tarannum Thind has launched a new Punjabi language podcast. Chai With T brings fascinating conversations with some of the most insightful people in the South Asian community to listeners all over the world. Chai With T is a bi-weekly podcast that focuses on engaging conversations with celebrities, trailblazing community members, and changemakers of all ages.

Guests converse on everything from life’s big and small lessons, successes and failures, to vulnerable conversations around mental health, anxiety and wellness. “Now more than ever it’s critical we address topics that are silent in the South Asian community,” said Tarannum Thind. “With my many years of experience working in both television and radio I hope to touch on a variety of topics including Punjabi arts, lifestyle and culture.”

Chai With T is geared towards the Punjabi speaking community. The podcast helps bridge the gap between youth and their parents while fostering a safe space to have open conversations regarding taboo topics in the community. This podcast is meant to entertain, help educate, inspire and empower listeners to live life to the fullest.

Chai With T launched on May 5, 2023 with subsequent podcasts being released on alternative Wednesdays on a bi-weekly basis. Listeners can tune into episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

On June 22, 2023, South Asian women’s networking group, Be Your Own Best Friend Network is hosting a Chai and Chat speaker series with Tarannum Thind in Surrey. At this interactive event, Tarannum will have an opportunity to share her journey as an immigrant and how she’s navigated the hurdles with the highs and lows and successfully launched her podcast. Pre-registration required.