India Sees Record Smartphone Shipments In Q3

Chinese firms capture 76% share, says report.

NEW DELHI – Smartphone segment in India rebounded after the lockdown to touch an all-time high of 50 million units in September quarter with Chinese companies collectively holding 76% market share, according to research firm Canalys.

Xiaomi remained the market leader with 26.1% share, followed by Samsung (20.4%)

Vivo had 17.6% share followed by Realme (17.4%) and Oppo (12.1%). Apple shipped 8 lakh units.

All the top five smartphone vendors — Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme and Oppo — saw their shipment grow in the third quarter compared to the year-ago period.

“Smartphone shipments in India recovered in Q3 2020, posting 8% growth to 50 million units (from 46.2 million units in the year-ago period). This is an all-time record for smartphone shipments in a single quarter in India,” Canalys said.

Collectively, Chinese vendors comprised 76% of total smartphone shipments this quarter, which has grown from 74% a year ago, Canalys said.