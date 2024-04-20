2024 Cadillac XT4 Review. New refresh for Luxury SUV

Auto review by Veeno Dewan

The XT4 is the entry model amongst Cadillac’s SUVs, a sub -compact luxury focused 4-door ,which look typically edgy Caddy design with an equally smart spacious interior. It competes with the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA-class in the upscale stakes. New for 2024 is a slight redesign with new front clip, LED headlights; and two new grilles for the Sport and Premium Luxury models. The rear facia also get a freshening along with new exhaust tips and wheel designs, with a choice of 18- or 20-inch rims. Interior wise there is the new curved digital dash display taken from the luxury Cadillac Lyriq that is simply gorgeous.

The powertrain is carry -over with a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 235 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Cadillac XT4 starts at $44,830 for the Luxury front-drive model and $48,230 for the AWD version The Premium Luxury and Sport, both of which are all-wheel-drive, are priced at $52,030. The Sport with the optional adaptive dampers ($950).

All trims come very well equipped with built-ambient lighting and: Cadillac’s CUE software. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot, and a seven-speaker audio system as standard. Navigation is optional, as is a 13-speaker Bose audio system. Selecting the available Technology package adds a digital gauge cluster, a head-up display, and wireless smartphone-charging pad. Leather upholstery is standard, and there is genuine wood or carbon fibre accent trims. In terms of the technology there is Google Built-In that includes Google Maps and Play Store, a Wi-Fi hotspot and available Amazon Alexa. All trims can be optioned. There are a fair number of options, while the Premium Luxury and Sport trims are notable well equipped as standard. The technology package includes a camera-based rearview mirror, wireless charger, head-up display, and power-adjustable steering wheel; while a comfort package, adds massaging and ventilated front seats and a power passenger seat. There is an extra cost safety package which adds adaptive cruise control, rear pedestrian alert, intersection emergency braking, speed limit assist, and a cycle detection system to avoid opening into a cyclist.

The interior cabin has been refreshed for 2024 and is dominated by a stunning looking 33-inch curved screen dash with 9K resolution, as standard in all trim lines. It is single piece of curved glass and is touch-capable but can also be operated via a console controller. The interior has comfortable seats with classy-looking leather, chrome accents and either wood or carbon fibre touches throughout. The infotainment system is easy to use, although the location of some controls is fussy. The XT4 does have light, roomy cabin with enough room to seat four comfortably. Occupant space is decent for the front-seat occupants and good in the back seat with adequate leg and shoulder room all-around. Cargo capacity is up to par with 637 L with the rear seats up, and 1,384 L when folded down.

On the road, The XT has a higher and upright stance to the cabin that is great for outward visibility. The four-cylinder engine is punchy enough in the XT4 but can be bot noisy when pushed. Otherwise, acceleration, passing power and general driving makes effective use of the engine and the nine-speed transmission. Ihe ride is comfortable unless you add the 20-inch wheels, that rumble over rough surfaces. Sport mode adds just a tad of spritz to the performance, with more urgent throttle inputs, and more reactive downshifts, and quicker acceleration. There are optional drive modes and the optional Active Sport suspension (adaptive dampers) does go someway to mitigate he larger wheels rougher ride. The steering and handling is fine, with a direct feel and agility. The XT4’s brakes are however top notch, with no-fade quick stopping power. Fuel economy is rated at and average of 9.1 L/100 km for DWD models and 9.5 L/100 km for all-wheel-drive versions.

There are minor grips, and although the interior design look great, it could be better in terms of materials in some places, not design however as everything looks neat and ergonomically good. Rather in some controls and door panel materials. Still these are minor niggles. The positives out way the cons. There are the unique good looks, spacious cabin, plush seating, and handy cargo area. There is also lots of standard tech and even the entry level models do not skimp on features such leather seats and that cool curved digital dash display that’s a highlight. The XT is worth considering if you want to move up from the run of the mill brands and want Cadillac on your driveway. It is far more value than its equivalent premium competitors and s more youthful alternative to the typical stodgy German fare! Highly recommended.

2024 Cadillac XT4 Priced from –

More info at www.cadillac,ca