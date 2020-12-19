Punjab Youth Fear Future Dark if Farm Laws Not Repealed

SINGHU – The deadlock between farmers and the Centre notwithstanding, the youngsters camping at the borders of the national capital are not dispirited and are hopeful of winning the battle.

Most youngsters at Singhu border are first timers, who saw their future in the dark after the passing of the three agriculture laws.

Amritpal Singh (25) of Kariwala village in Sirsa district, pursuing Masters in English, said he was scared after he understood the cascading impact of the three laws. “I am protesting for the first time in my life. I never thought I would ever protest, that too against the Central Government. Being the son of a farmer, I am scared and see my future in the dark in the wake of these three laws.”

While talking to The Tribune, many youngsters stressed the fact that they were not “brought there” by anyone. Another youngster, Manpreet Singh, who hails from Latur village in Fatehgarh Sahib district, believed that the three laws would ruin his future. “Currently, we get MSP on two crops — paddy and wheat. After these laws, we won’t even get it on these two. Without the MSP and mandi system, farmers will face worse times.”

For 21-year-old Harjot Singh of Heon village in SBS Nagar, the protest has changed his outlook towards life. Farmer leaders believe youngsters have made a huge impact and led to success of the protest. They said the journey to Delhi was made easy by youngsters who broke all barricades on their way.