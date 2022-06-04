3 months after landslide victory, AAP govt in Punjab loses sheen

Siddhu Moosewala’s brutal murder has exposed the dark side of gun culture, but it has also put the functioning of the AAP government under the scanner, Indian media reports

Less than three months after the people of Punjab showed immense love to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by ensuring a historic victory for it in the assembly elections in February-March, the party is now facing anger from them, primarily over the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Times of India reported that AAP MLAs and functionaries preferred to stay away from the cremation of the slain singer, fearing mounting anger among people, especially the younger generation, which is the mainstay of the party. The amped-up campaign over the killing of Moose Wala on social media and tempers running high among the youth at the singer’s native village Moosa in Mansa is learnt to have made intelligence agencies advise government functionaries against reaching the funeral venue.

According to Deccan Herald, the rocky start for Mann began in April when radical Sikh elements came out in large numbers brandishing swords to oppose an anti-Khalistan march, which followed violence and a curfew. The episode was seen as evidence of the Mann government’s administrative lapses.

Early May witnessed a rocket-propelled grenade attack at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, for which the Sikh For Justice claimed responsibility. The incident raised questions about Punjab’s intelligence apparatus and law order.



Only a day before, the Mann government put out a list of 424 VIP protectees whose security was withdrawn, including that of Punjabi singer and cultural icon Siddhu Moosewala, who unidentified assailants brutally gunned down.

The list of people with VIP security is deemed a highly confidential document, but even then, the list was floated on the AAP Whatsapp groups and social media platforms. Chief Minister Mann tweeted the VIP list as a publicity tool and as evidence of his government’s commitment to wage war against the VIP culture, without considering that if a highly confidential security document is leaked, it is a violation of the Official Secrets Act.