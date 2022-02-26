602 new nursing seats added to public post-secondary institutions

VICTORIA – British Columbians will soon benefit from more nurses to support their health-care needs as 602 new nursing seats are being added to public post-secondary institutions throughout the province.

A total of 602 new nursing seats will be added to approximately 2,000 seats currently in nursing programs in B.C.’s public post-secondary institutions. The new seats include 362 registered nursing seats, 40 registered psychiatric nursing seats, 20 nurse practitioner seats and 180 licensed practical nurse seats at 17 public post-secondary institutions. As part of this expansion, new seats will support health-care assistants who want to train as a licensed practical nurse (LPN), and LPNs looking to move into a career as a registered nurse (RN).

Aman Grewal, president, BC Nurses’ Union, said, “Nurses are, indeed, the backbone of health care, but more often than not, their backs are breaking due to the staffing crisis. We recognize this investment as a step in the right direction and look forward to working together with all parties to build on today’s announcement for the future.”

“The past two years have shown us just how critical our health workforce is. By supporting post-secondary institutions like the University of Victoria, University of British Columbia, University of the Fraser Valley, Thompson Rivers University, Northern Lights College and Selkirk College, we’re not only expanding the future nursing capacity in the province, but creating pathways to incredibly rewarding, long-term and family-supporting careers,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

Government provided $5 million to public post-secondary institutions in 2021-22 to begin the expansion of nursing seats throughout the province. The University of British Columbia (UBC), Thompson Rivers University and UBC Okanagan welcomed additional students in September 2021, with new and expanded intakes at more public post-secondary institutions opening up over the next year and a half.

This expansion builds on recent investments in growing health programs in the province. Government has also provided approximately $8.7 million in 2021-22 to support health educational training programs, including the expansion of specialty nursing and the launch of a new nursing program in the northeast.

Additionally, to help grow the next generation of nurse leaders who will teach, mentor and support these new nursing students, government is providing an initial $475,000 to support graduate nurse education at UBC, UVic and UNBC. The funding will provide for the development of faculty and nurse leaders, with a plan for ongoing faculty and leadership support being developed in partnership with education and health-sector experts.

In Budget 2021, the Province has committed to invest $96 million over three years to support expanded post-secondary education and training capacity for the health profession workforce. Along with the 602 new seats in post-secondary institutions to meet the growing demand for nursing services, the Province is working with post-secondary institutions to expand health-care assistant training as part of the Health Career Access Program. Further expansions in a range of health education programs are also underway.

Aashna Thapar, nursing student, College of New Caledonia, said “I am choosing to become a nurse because I want a career where I can make a real difference in people’s lives – offering hope, care and comfort, often during some of their most difficult days. Having additional nursing seats in communities across B.C. will give even more students like me the opportunity to follow this essential career path.”