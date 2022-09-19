After Queen’s Death, South Africa Demands Return Of 500 Carat Great Star Diamond

After Queen Elizabeth’s death, calls are now being made for the return of several diamonds, which adorn the British crown jewels. South Africa has joined the growing chaos seeking the return of Great Star of Africa, the largest known clear-cut diamond. Also known as Cullinan I, it was cut from the larger gem that was mined in South Africa in 1905, according to a report in CNN. The Great Star was handed over to the British royal family by the colonial rulers of Africa and is currently mounted on a royal scepter belonging to the Queen, the outlet further said.

“The Cullinan Diamond must be returned to South Africa with immediate effect,” activist Thanduxolo Sabelo told local media, according to CNN. “The minerals of our country and other countries continue to benefit Britain at the expense of our people.”