Amarpreet Samra shot outside a Vancouver banquet hall in ongoing gang conflict

VANCOUVER: Vancouver Police informed public on May 28 that a 28-year-old man was shot outside a South Vancouver banquet hall near Fraser Street.

Although police did not reveal the identity of the victim, various media reports carried the identity of Amarpreet “Chucky” along with his picture.

Samra was on Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), list of 11 individuals involved in ongoing gang conflicts and their connection to high levels of violence.

Vancouver police said that multiple 9-1-1 callers reported one man had been shot outside a South Vancouver banquet hall near Fraser Street and South East Marine Drive at 1:30 a.m. Patrol officers performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived, but he died from his injuries.

CTV News said that CFSEU-BC confirmed the victim was 28-year-old Amarpreet Samra.

According to a local newspaper, the Vancouver Sun, Samra was on the dance floor at the Fraserview Banquet Hall, dancing with other guests just before 1:30 am when the shooting incident happened.

“We know there was an event at that banquet hall. Despite this being a targeted incident, a gang-related incident, this was very concerning – any innocent bystander could’ve been in the crossfire,” Vancouver Police Department Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting related to the ongoing gang conflict. The investigation remains ongoing.

Samra had been part of public warnings in 2021 and in 2022. “There is the possibility that there is somebody from a rival gang in the near vicinity who may be looking for an opportunity to take an act of violence,” CFSEU-BC Sgt. Brenda Winpenny said in May 2021.

Another man in the 2021 public warning, Meninder Dhaliwal, was shot and killed in a brazen daylight shooting in Whistler July 2022.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.