Another Indian on top of the world: Chandigarh’s Harnaaz Sandhu is crowned Miss Universe 2021

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned the 2021 Miss Universe, bagging the title 21 years after Lara Dutta won the prestigious title in 2000.

The crowning took place late Sunday night at the event held in Eilat, Israel.

The 21-year-old from Chandigarh bagged the title by defeating her fellow contestants from Paraguay and South Africa.

Sandhu was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza from Mexico.

“I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organisation for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me. Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of great pride,” Harnaaz told IANS.

Sandhu beat out 79 contestants to be crowned Miss Universe. Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay was the runner-up and second runner-up was Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane.