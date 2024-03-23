Auditor General’s report finds “significant deficiencies” in BC’s response to toxic drug crisis  

VANCOUVER, BC: B.C.’s auditor general recently issued an audit report on the province’s implementation of overdose prevention and supervised consumption services. According to the report, two government programs aimed at curbing the death toll from the toxic-drug crisis were not “effectively implemented” by the province’s Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions and Ministry of Health.

The audits also reviewed whether the ministries included the perspectives of health authorities, Indigenous Peoples, and people with lived or living experience with substance use.

“Many thousands of people in B.C. are grieving the losses of family and friends from the toxic drug supply,” Auditor General Michael Pickup said. “The crisis is also an immense challenge for those working to provide care and support for people who use substances. My team and I have a deep sense of empathy for everyone who has been touched by this continuing tragedy.”

The audit found the ministries monitored operational performance of overdose prevention and supervised consumption services, reported publicly on the implementation and adjusted funding as needed. However, the audit found that the ministries had not adequately responded to implementation barriers, such as municipal resistance, site selection and challenges related to the hiring and retention of staff.

The report also notes that there were no minimal service standards to support consistency in the quality, access and availability of services.

The report states that provincial guidance did not always reflect consultations with Indigenous people and people with lived and living experience; and a new program evaluation was needed, given the evolving nature of the health emergency.

“These deficiencies have impacts on the people who need these services, their families and the health-care system. Overdose prevention and supervised consumption services are critical to saving lives and connecting people to the supports they need,” Pickup said.

The audit’s five recommendations are aimed at improving service quality, accessibility, availability and cultural safety for overdose prevention and supervised consumption services across the province.

The Save Our Streets (SOS) a coalition of over 90 organizations from throughout BC that recognize the significant impact that drug addictions, mental health and homelessness, while responding to the report said in a press release, “BC must learn from this report and the policy failures such as those recently recognized in Oregon and refocus on designing and implementing a comprehensive continuum of care for those suffering from addictions and mental health issues.”

“Those suffering from addictions need ready-access to detox, treatment and recovery services as well as long term counselling and community-based support. Those suffering from mental illness need access to professional assessment, diagnosis, and treatment,” stated ,” says Jess Ketchum, co-founder of SOS. “Those actions, in conjunction with necessary judicial reform and policing resources to deal harshly with the criminal element who prey upon the sick, is the only answer,” Ketchum concluded.