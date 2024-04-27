City of Surrey Issues Building Permit for Guru Nanak Diversity Village : Long Term Care Facility

Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society informed that the City of Surrey has issued building permit for the much-awaited 125-bed Long Term Care Facility – Guru Nanak Diversity Village project.

“This significant milestone has been achieved with the support and guidance of esteemed dignitaries including Honourable Mayor Brenda Locke, Honourable Minister of Health Adrian Dix, and Honourable Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to these leaders, as well as the respected officials of Fraser Health Authority, BC Housing, and the City of Surrey for their instrumental role in transforming this project into a tangible reality. The dedication and tireless efforts of our consultants have also been pivotal in reaching this milestone. Their expertise and commitment at each stage of the project have been invaluable,” stated President & CEO of PICS Society, Satbir S. Cheema.

With the support of all stakeholders, including officials, consultants, and the Construction Manager, PICS is eager to move forward with the next phase. A ground-breaking ceremony is planned to mark the commencement of construction, scheduled to begin in May 2024.

“As we embark on this journey, we invoke the blessings of almighty and seek continued support from the community and all involved parties. We express gratitude to everyone who has generously contributed thus far and look forward to their consistent and valuable involvement as the project progresses”, Mr. Cheema added.