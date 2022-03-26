Avika Gor Elated On Response To Her Debut Film ‘I Go To School’ In Kazakhstan

Mumbai, ‘Balika Vadhu’ fame Avika Gor had a wonderful experience shooting her debut Kazakhstani film ‘I Go To School’, in Turkey. Happy with the response around the film, Avika reveals that she had to learn the language and understand the culture better to do justice to her character. And, she did not take this as a challenge but yet another opportunity to learn.

“Unknown language and unknown culture are the things I faced when I entered the Telugu film industry, but eventually the kind of love that I received from the audience is what makes me more confident about the fact that I can do more. I am very proud that because of ‘Balika Vadhu’ and the TV work I have done, people are giving me so much love and respect.

“I feel blessed and am glad that this has happened to me. I am also happy to have started this movie journey and see a lot happening in the future. I am going to definitely collaborate with a lot of filmmakers in the coming times, I’m really excited for this new chapter in life,” she says.

‘I Go To School’ is an interesting title. “It’s a part of a very popular franchise. The first movie of the series was based on a character, who doesn’t know much English and can only say ‘I go to School’, and goes to the US. This statement became so funny and memorable that they decided to make this part. A lot of locals caught up to this particular line and it became famous,” she said.

“My character in this second movie is very interesting because I actually play myself. I portray the role of an actor who is in Turkey shooting for something, so it wasn’t very difficult. In movies, an Indian is shown in a particular way so that is my character. I have never done something like this before so it was an interesting experience.”

The actress felt glad that she got a chance to go to Kazakhstan and see the response and the reaction at the premiere, and meet the fans. Avika shares that it helped her in understanding the audience better. She also feels grateful for all the love the movie has been receiving.

“I am very proud of the fact that this happened. The movie is actually very funny because when I watched it, it was in Russian and the subtitles were in Kazakh, so there was a huge language barrier, but I still got the feel.

“It wasn’t very difficult to understand because at the end of the day music, art and action is there, so a lot of people understand these things because of expression and the gestures. Also, what matters the most is audiences’ reaction, and I am happy with the reaction I am getting from them.

They can’t wait for me to come back for another Kazakh film,” adds Roli of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’.

The actor shares that it was a moment of pride for her when she got to know that the audiences there are aware of her body of work.

“Not trying to sound arrogant but people have said this to me and it’s crazy that after Raj Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan, it is Avika Gor for them. It gives me goosebumps. These are the 4-5 names, I am one of them and it makes me proud. I feel lucky to have gotten that space in their hearts. I really hope that I do justice to the love that I receive,” she says.

As an actor there are a list of movies that she wants, rather aspires to do in future.

“I am glad that the kind of Telugu movies I am doing are exactly what I wanted to do, so I am living my dream. Yes there are a lot of characters that I look forward to like an action film, something in the horror genre and why not Hindi films? I keep aspiring to do more.

“As an actor it’s always nice to work in different languages. For me, working in regional languages was a feeling of pride and now when I get to do it with other countries, I feel proud and lucky for such opportunities. With full honesty and dedication, I try to do my best,” adds the actor.

Avika, who draws inspiration from many, shares that people around inspire her to stay grounded.

“I have seen success at a very early age and I believe that it would have been very easy for me to become a different person altogether. The credit goes to those closest to me and I think that is what inspires me to do the work that I am