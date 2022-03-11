Canucks Sign Surrey’s Arshdeep Bains to Entry Level Contract

VANCOUVER: Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced that the club has signed Surrey, BC’s Arshdeep Bains to an entry level contract.

Bains, 21, has appeared in 55 games for the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season collecting 82 points (30-52-82) and 46 penalty minutes. He leads the league in both points (82) and assists (52), becoming the first player of South Asian descent to lead the WHL in points.

This season, the 6’1″, 184-pound left winger collected 11 power play goals and 24 assists on the man advantage to help the Rebels boast the third-best power-play percentage in the league.

Arshdeep becomes the fourth player of Punjabi descent to sign an NHL deal after Jujhar Khaira, Robin Bawa and Manny Malholtra.