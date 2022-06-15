Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports 8,822 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2,228 more than yesterday, 15 deaths in 24 hours

Today’s Covid-19 numbers: Delhi (1,118 cases), Mumbai (1,724 cases), Chennai (171 cases), Bengaluru (582 cases)

News Live Updates: With 8,822 fresh coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,32,45,517 on Wednesday, while the count of active cases increased to 53,637, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,792 with 15 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.The count of active cases now comprises 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, the health ministry said.

The Covid cases in Delhi are increasing rapidly once again, with 1,118 cases being reported on Tuesday. The number of cases is the highest since May 10. According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, two people died of the infection. The positivity rate, however, dipped from 7.06% on Monday to 6.50% on Tuesday as the number of tests conducted in a day rose from 8,700 to over 17,000. Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,724 fresh Covid-19 cases, a rise of over 600 compared to Monday, and two fatalities due to the infection, the civic bulletin said. With this, Mumbai’s tally of infections climbed to 10,83,589 and the Covid-19 death toll to 19,575, it said. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported two more cases of the BA.5 variant of coronavirus, the state health department said.In a separate development, China has announced plans to provide visas to Indian professionals and their families stranded in India for over two years following the strict visa restrictions imposed by Beijing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Separately, China is also processing requests of thousands of Indian students studying in Chinese universities who have conveyed their interest to re-join their colleges and universities.