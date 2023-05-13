Deepika PadukoneLauds Ranveer Singh:He Always PutMy Dreams…

Deepika Padukone showered praise on husband Ranveer Singh and revealed that with him, she is the “most vulnerable self.” Ranveer also posted about Deepika.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh always manage to give major couple goals. Speaking of which, the actress, during an interview with Time Magazine, couldn’t stop showering praise on her husband Ranveer. The Piku actress revealed that with him, she is the “most vulnerable self.” Deepika added that the actor has always put her dreams and ambitions first. “I’ve never had that experience because [Singh] has always put me, my dreams, and my ambitions first,” she said.

The Lootera actor dropped a post on Instagram cheering for his wife. Sharing a picture of the actress, he wrote, “In the post World at your feet! Proud of you, babygirl!” The actor has always been Deepika’s biggest cheerleader. Soon after he shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, “You’re the best thing ever happened to Deepika, ma’am. Another wrote, “What else can a gf or wife ask for from a supportive bf or husband.”