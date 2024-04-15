Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23 in excise policy case

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Monday sent BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23 in connection with the excise policy case. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was produced before the court on the expiry of her three-day police custody granted earlier.

The BRS leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15 and is presently lodged in Tihar jail. She was the third high-profile politician to be arrested in the case after AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh. On March 21, Kejriwal became the first sitting chief minister to be arrested in the case.