PM Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi rallies in Kerala today; battle for Shashi Tharoor’s seat

Kerala will witness high-voltage political activities on Monday, April 15, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold public rallies to campaign for the candidates for their alliances ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Modi is scheduled to attend two functions on April 15 in Kerala as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral campaign for the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will also arrive in Kerala for a two-day tour, hold a UDF rally in northern Kozhikode in the evening, and participate in several programmes in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.

Polling in Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted on April 26 for all 20 constituencies. This is Modi’s sixth visit to the southern state. He had last come to Kerala on March 19 when he held a massive roadshow in Palakkad district.

Election rallies of PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in Kerala:

1. PM Narendra Modi will take part in the public meeting as part of the election campaign on Monday morning at Kunnamangalam in Alathur constituency in Thrissur District.

2. Modi will attend the election campaign for NDA candidates TN Sarasu and Suresh Gopi, contesting in Alathur and Thrissur respectively. After that, he will travel to Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram District.

3. In Kattakkada, Modi will campaign for V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrashekar, the two Union ministers contesting under the NDA banner from Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies respectively.

4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had fielded actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi from Thrissur and recorded a 28.2 per cent vote share, as against its 2014 candidate KP Sreesan’s 11.15 per cent.

5. Rahul Gandhi will campaign for party candidates and address rallies of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala.

6. Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking his electoral luck for the second consecutive term from the Wayanad constituency, will address a UDF rally in northern Kozhikode district on Monday evening.

7. Rahul Gandhi will take part in several programmes in the Wayanad constituency on April 15 and 16.

8. On April 18, the Congress will take part in meetings in Kannur, Palakkad and Kottayam constituencies.

9. Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address rallies in Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts on April 22.

10. The Congress leader kicked off the poll campaign in his constituency Wayanad early this month by filing his nomination papers and holding a massive roadshow. Gandhi had won Wayanad with a record margin of 4, 31,770 votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.