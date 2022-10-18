Doug McCallum not conceding Surrey election; seeking judicial recount

SURREY: Doug McCallum is not conceding the municipal election to Surrey mayor-elect Brenda Locke, the Safe Surrey Coalition announced Monday in a statement.

Safe Surrey Coalition said with less than a 1000 vote difference Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is not conceding at this point in time.

“Our legal advisors are currently reviewing The Local Elections Act section 148 for a judicial recount. The Act outlines rules for requesting a judicial recount through the B.C. Supreme Court,” said the party in a statement.