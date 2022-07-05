ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5 Live Score, Updates: Bairstow, Root smash tons as England win by 7 wickets

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow scored majestic centuries as England pulled off their highest-ever successful run chase in the longest format for a convincing seven-wicket win over India in the rescheduled fifth Test on Tuesday. England overhauled the 378-run target in the morning session of the fifth and final day with Root and Bairstow remaining unbeaten on 142 and 114 respectively. England’s win meant that the five-match Test series, which spilled over to this year due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp last year, ended in 2-2 draw.

Brief Scores

India: 416 and 245

England: 284 and 378/3