Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan summoned by anti-graft agency after court overturns arrest

The former cricket star’s fate is far from certain even as he’s seeking preemptive bail in the dozens of other cases he faces.

Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan has been summoned to appear before the country’s anti-graft agency on Thursday, days after its efforts to detain him were overturned in the courts.

The National Accountability Bureau sent a call-up notice to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party leader on Tuesday asking him to cooperate with its investigation into a land graft case, according to media reports.

Pakistan’s top court ordered Khan’s release last week, calling the nature of his arrest illegal, and the Islamabad High Court later granted him bail in the case.

Khan’s detention last week sparked violent clashes between his supporters and security forces that left at least eight people dead and scores more arrested, including close aides and political associates of the PTI leader.