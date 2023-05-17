Severe turbulence during Delhi-Sydney Air India flight, seven passengers sought medical assistance

DGCA said that none of the passengers were hospitalised on the B787-800 aircraft and the injured passengers received the required medical assistance.

Severe mid-air turbulence during a Delhi-Sydney Air India flight Tuesday injured seven passengers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation told news agency ANI Wednesday afternoon.

The national aviation regulator said the injured had received treatment on arrival in Sydney and that no hospitalisations were reported. The DGCA identified the flight as AI-302 flying a B787-800.

The DGCA also said AI cabin crew had provided first aid to the injured. “Air India Airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers availed of the medical assistance,” the DGCA had said soon after the incident.

Responding to the incident, Air India spokesperson said, “Air India’s flight AI302 of 16th May 2023, operating from Delhi to Sydney encountered turbulence mid-air leading to discomfort to the passengers on board. The flight landed safely in Sydney and three passengers availed of medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalisation. This onboard incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as a standard practice.”