Ex-Punjab minister Sucha Singh’s son among 5 arrested with 42 gm heroin in Shimla

Five people, including the son of a former Punjab minister Sucha Singh, were arrested with 42.89 grams of heroin in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made after a police patrolling party raided a room in a hotel near Panchayat Ghar, Old Bus Stand on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told the PTI. The main accused was identified as Prakash Singh (37), the son of former Punjab minister Sucha Singh. The remaining four accused are Ajay Kumar (27), Shubham Kaushal (26) and Balbinder (22), all from Punjab, and Abni (19) of Kinnaur district, the SP said. A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and an investigation is underway, police said. Earlier, Prakash Singh was arrested for possessing and consuming heroin in Punjab’s Gurdaspur.