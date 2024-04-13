Faridkot to witness political battle between Sufi singer & Punjabi actor

The Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab is set to see an interesting contest with the BJP fielding a prominent Sufi singer and AAP naming a well-known Punjabi actor and singer for the upcoming electoral fray. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Karamjit Anmol, while the BJP has named North West Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot, a reserved parliamentary constituency. Currently, the seat is held by Congress MP Mohammad Sadique, a noted Punjabi folk singer. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate from the constituency. Hans, who has been into politics for the last 15 years, and is a sitting MP from North West Delhi constituency, will be trying his luck from his home state this time. Asked how he sees AAP nominee Karamjit Anmol as a contestant against him, Hans said, “Anmol is my younger brother. Wherever he meets me, he respects me.” Hans, 62, also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has done a lot for the Sikh community and cited the opening of the Kartarpur corridor as one of his achievements.

Hans, born in Shafipur village in Jalandhar district, entered politics by joining the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2009 and unsuccessfully contested from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. He quit the SAD in 2014 and two years later, joined the Congress. He again switched sides and came into the BJP fold. He became an MP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections by winning North West Delhi seat on BJP ticket.