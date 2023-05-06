Four Dike improvements, enhanced flood-mitigation projects announced

VICTORIA – People and communities along the Fraser River will be better protected from flooding with dike improvements, and enhanced flood-mitigation and watershed-restoration projects.

“We know people living in the Fraser Valley are concerned about a repeat of the devastating November 2021 flooding, particularly as we expect more climate-related events in the years to come,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “By investing in flood-mitigation and watershed-restoration projects, we are better protecting people and businesses along the Fraser River from future flooding.”

Metro Vancouver, Leq’á:mel First Nation, Fraser Valley Regional District and the District of Hope will share approximately $7.5 million to increase flood resilience along the banks of the Coquihalla River, Fraser River and Hatzic Lake, including critical watersheds.

“As the challenges facing B.C.’s watersheds continue to grow, climate resiliency has never been more important,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship and Minister Responsible for Fisheries. “Investing in flood-mitigation and watershed-restoration projects ensures we have healthy ecosystems and communities today, and for future generations of British Columbians.”

The funding will be divided between the communities for four projects.

Barnston Island dike improvements, Leq’á:mel First Nation watershed recovery capacity, Hatzic Lake flood mitigation, Lower Coquihalla watershed resiliency